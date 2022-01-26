Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

