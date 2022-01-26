Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

CAC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29. Camden National has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Camden National by 97.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

