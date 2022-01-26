Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 104.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $78,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

