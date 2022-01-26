Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38. Camtek has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

