Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
VEXTF opened at 0.42 on Monday. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.42 and a 52 week high of 1.25.
About Vext Science
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.