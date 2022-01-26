Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. 113,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

