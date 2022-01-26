Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given “Reduce” Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$151.66. 1,702,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,184. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The firm has a market cap of C$107.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$149.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

