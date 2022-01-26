Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.71.

CNQ stock opened at C$63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$67.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$515,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$494,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,329 shares of company stock worth $19,480,645.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

