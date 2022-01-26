Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CP opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

