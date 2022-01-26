Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 158.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 342,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 183,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

