Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TSE:WEED opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -2.71. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

