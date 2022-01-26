Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.85. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.70.
Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
