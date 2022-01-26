Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.85. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.70.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

