Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $463.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.