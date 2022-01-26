Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 396,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

