Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $7.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSFFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 29.30%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

