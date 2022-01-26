Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.18

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 6971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $630.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

