CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.91

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

CMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $74,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in CareMax by 40.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareMax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $29,973,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

