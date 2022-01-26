Carmignac Gestion Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,781 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 160,675 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in SEA were worth $36,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 84.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.60. 56,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,865. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.