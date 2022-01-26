Carmignac Gestion Has $307.97 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,390,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 227.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,854,000 after buying an additional 38,418 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $79.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,618.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,853.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,809.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.