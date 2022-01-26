Carmignac Gestion Has $69.16 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292,170 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $403.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

