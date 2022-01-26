Carmignac Gestion Purchases 1,670 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $15.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $517.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $246.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,308 shares of company stock worth $3,885,362 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

