Carmignac Gestion Purchases 44,227 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $170,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,921,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $6,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.83.

NOW traded up $14.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.93. 15,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $612.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.