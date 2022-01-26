Carmignac Gestion Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,272 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

ADSK traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.31. 7,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.62 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

