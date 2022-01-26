Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,257 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $141,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. 33,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,553. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.