Celeum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 89.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Celeum has a market capitalization of $1,255.95 and approximately $106.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celeum has traded down 91.3% against the dollar. One Celeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

