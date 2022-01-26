Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $83.63 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $83.63 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00008249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.62 or 0.06660055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,317.72 or 0.99718147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

