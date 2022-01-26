Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 616.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

