Centric Swap 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

