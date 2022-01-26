CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rose 2.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $67.72. Approximately 69,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,951,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,820,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,041,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

