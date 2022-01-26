CHADS VC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $295.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $295.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006282 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,419,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,249,651 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

