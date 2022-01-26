Change Healthcare (CHNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CHNG. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

