ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.16 Million

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post $44.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.10 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $166.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $166.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.29 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $619.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.69. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.