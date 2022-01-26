Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce sales of $375.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Chart Industries stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.35. 7,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,225. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $113.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

