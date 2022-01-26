Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

CSH.UN opened at C$12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 766.88.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.09.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.