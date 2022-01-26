Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.27 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.09.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

