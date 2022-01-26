ChatCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,541.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $895,295.37 and $26,541.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,103.24 or 0.99942807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00090381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030531 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00443430 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

