Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $119.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 23,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.