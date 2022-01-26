Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after purchasing an additional 183,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -420.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.