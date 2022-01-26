Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Chemed by 307.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chemed by 10.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Chemed by 40.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $94,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $462.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.33. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.57%.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

