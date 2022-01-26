Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $98.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of CHK opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $2,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $3,537,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

