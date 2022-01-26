China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 108,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 298,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

