Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 1,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2,422.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.