Chonk (CHONK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,816.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $558,536.86 and approximately $30,816.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $14.32 or 0.00037857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

