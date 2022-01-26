Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $204.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

