CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,220 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 96.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 441.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

