CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

