CI Investments Inc. Invests $39,000 in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

