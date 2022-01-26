CI Investments Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.