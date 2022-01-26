CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.63.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

