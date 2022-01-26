CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 74.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LHCG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.76. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

